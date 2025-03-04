This Classic Candy Is Getting A Glowing Makeover (Literally)

Every Sour Patch Kids Glow Ups gummy is coated with edible confetti that glows under blacklight thanks to the inclusion of turmeric extract. While the turmeric is responsible for the fluorescent effect, it doesn't alter the taste, letting the new strawberry-watermelon flavor take center stage.

If you don't have a blacklight handy, the candy brand has you covered with a special Snapchat filter. Using augmented reality, fans can scan the candy to see it glow as it would under a blacklight with no extra gear required. The Snapchat blacklight experience also works in selfie mode, allowing users to watch their Sour Patch Kids Glow Ups dance on screen.

Regular Sour Patch Kids took the top spot in Daily Meal's ranking of the 13 best sour candies, but only time will tell if this newly announced version lives up to the hype. If you're eager to get your hands on these glowing treats, you won't have to wait too long. They'll be available online starting March 5 and in major retailers later in the month.