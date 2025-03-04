This Classic Candy Is Getting A Glowing Makeover (Literally)
Get ready for a sweet treat that will light up your life in the most literal way. According to a press release sent to Daily Meal, Sour Patch Kids is introducing a brand-new twist on its iconic candy: Sour Patch Kids Glow Ups in strawberry-watermelon flavor, the first-ever gummy candy that glows under blacklight.
Glow Ups offer the same sour-then-sweet flavor that fans of Sour Patch Kids know and love, but they offer a surprising visual element. Imagine the classic kid shapes, now illuminated with a vibrant glow when exposed to blacklight. This makes them an exciting treat for parties, Halloween, or just adding a touch of fun to your snacking experience. According to the release, the brand's goal was to create a "multi-sensory experience" that extended beyond taste, giving fans a unique way to enjoy their favorite candy. We've seen Sour Patch Kids change things up before, like with its fresh-tasting Snapple fruit flavor mix and summery Lemonade Fest flavor, so this glowing gummy goodie may just turn into a hit.
Experience the sour candy in a whole new light
Every Sour Patch Kids Glow Ups gummy is coated with edible confetti that glows under blacklight thanks to the inclusion of turmeric extract. While the turmeric is responsible for the fluorescent effect, it doesn't alter the taste, letting the new strawberry-watermelon flavor take center stage.
If you don't have a blacklight handy, the candy brand has you covered with a special Snapchat filter. Using augmented reality, fans can scan the candy to see it glow as it would under a blacklight with no extra gear required. The Snapchat blacklight experience also works in selfie mode, allowing users to watch their Sour Patch Kids Glow Ups dance on screen.
Regular Sour Patch Kids took the top spot in Daily Meal's ranking of the 13 best sour candies, but only time will tell if this newly announced version lives up to the hype. If you're eager to get your hands on these glowing treats, you won't have to wait too long. They'll be available online starting March 5 and in major retailers later in the month.