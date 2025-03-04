The Beloved Costco Sandwich That May Finally Be Returning To The Food Court

There are several discontinued Costco products shoppers wish would return, but some lucky shoppers may soon see the return of a food court favorite. The retail giant isn't afraid to make monumental changes to its food court, as illustrated by the switch from Pepsi to Coke products, and the most recent change has some fans clamoring with excitement. A Costco shopper based in Eugene, Oregon, recently shared an update on Reddit regarding the discontinued hot turkey and provolone sandwich. According to the poster, the sandwich is currently on sale at their local Costco. The news was met with enthusiasm among commenters, with one person proclaiming, "THIS IS NOT A DRILL! REPEAT, THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!!"

A similar announcement was shared on Facebook, and even designated March 9 or 10 as the date the sandwich will hit the food court (at least in the South Jordan, Utah location). While this is great news for fans of the sandwich, Costco has not officially commented on the matter, and there's no indication (at least yet) that it will be available in warehouse food courts nationwide.