The Underrated Cooking Oil Chipotle Uses In Its Kitchens

Rice bran oil isn't the first thing that comes to mind when imagining Chipotle's signature flavors, but it's imperative in the chain's kitchens. As the primary cooking oil used at Chipotle, it quietly supports ingredients like grilled chicken, seasoned rice, and the salad dressing. So, why did Chipotle pick this under-the-radar oil over more mainstream options? It all comes down to functionality and taste.

With a high smoke point — meaning it can withstand serious heat without breaking down — rice bran oil is perfect for grilling and other high-temperature cooking methods, also earning it a place on our list of the best oils for deep frying. This makes it ideal for Chipotle's searing grills and fast-paced kitchen environment, where precision and consistency are a must. The oil's mild flavor is another advantage, complementing the spices and marinades in recipes without overpowering them.

Rice bran oil is made by extracting oil from the outer layer of rice, known as bran — an often overlooked byproduct of rice processing. By putting this "waste" to good use, Chipotle not only gets an ingredient that performs well but also one that's more sustainable. It's a small but important choice in the company's efforts to be mindful with its sourcing.