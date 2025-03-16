The Underrated Cooking Oil Chipotle Uses In Its Kitchens
Rice bran oil isn't the first thing that comes to mind when imagining Chipotle's signature flavors, but it's imperative in the chain's kitchens. As the primary cooking oil used at Chipotle, it quietly supports ingredients like grilled chicken, seasoned rice, and the salad dressing. So, why did Chipotle pick this under-the-radar oil over more mainstream options? It all comes down to functionality and taste.
With a high smoke point — meaning it can withstand serious heat without breaking down — rice bran oil is perfect for grilling and other high-temperature cooking methods, also earning it a place on our list of the best oils for deep frying. This makes it ideal for Chipotle's searing grills and fast-paced kitchen environment, where precision and consistency are a must. The oil's mild flavor is another advantage, complementing the spices and marinades in recipes without overpowering them.
Rice bran oil is made by extracting oil from the outer layer of rice, known as bran — an often overlooked byproduct of rice processing. By putting this "waste" to good use, Chipotle not only gets an ingredient that performs well but also one that's more sustainable. It's a small but important choice in the company's efforts to be mindful with its sourcing.
Rice bran oil has health benefits in addition to culinary ones
Chipotle may rely on rice bran oil for its grilling needs thanks to its high smoke point, but there's more to it than just heat tolerance. You won't find rice bran oil on our list of unhealthiest oils to cook with, and for good reason. Rich in poly- and monounsaturated fats (known as "good fats"), it's a healthier alternative to many other oils. Studies even suggest that consuming these fats may improve cholesterol levels, reduce the risk of heart disease, and even lower the chances of developing type two diabetes.
In the kitchen, rice bran oil handles a variety of tasks well. Its mild, nutty flavor makes it a great choice for stir-fries, salad dressings, and other dishes. It also has a long shelf life, so it won't go bad as quickly as some other oils. The oil is known for producing crispy, golden fried foods without the greasy aftertaste that comes from lower-quality oils. So, it's no surprise that one of the entries on Daily Meal's list of 50 best American french fries used rice bran oil for frying.
Rice bran oil's combination of good fats, antioxidants, and neutral flavor profile makes it a reliable option for home cooks and restaurant chains alike. From stir-frying to grilling, it's a jack-of-all-trades ingredient that manages to stay low-profile while delivering consistent results. It's no wonder Chipotle uses it to get the job done.