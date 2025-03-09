You Can Still Make Creamy Pasta Salad Without Ever Reaching For Mayo

Dan Pelosi suggests Greek yogurt for those looking for a simple and healthier alternative when crafting creamy pasta salad. "I would definitely say yogurt is a great one. I've done dressings that have yogurt instead of mayo," he shared. Greek yogurt offers a tangy flavor and thick consistency that closely mimics mayo.

"If you use Greek yogurt as a mayo swap, you just want to thin it with a little water, a little lemon juice or something just so that it's like you don't have an extremely clumped together salad." A little thinning helps keep the dressing smooth and coats the pasta evenly. One of these 14 Daily Meal picks for the best Greek yogurt brands is sure to work well in your recipe; just be sure to know how long it's good for if you use an open container you already have in the refrigerator.

For those who want a plant-based option, Pelosi recommends giving vegan mayo a try. "As far as vegan, vegan mayo has come a long way," He noted. There are a lot of vegan mayo choices available, making it easy to find one that works for you. One of these 13 best Daily Meal-suggested vegan mayo brands will surely give you the creaminess you desire in a pasta salad.