Here's How Long Greek Yogurt Lasts After Opening
While Greek yogurt can make for a great breakfast choice, it may prove difficult to consume all of it quickly once a larger container has been opened. Fortunately, storing it in the fridge prolongs the shelf life of the dairy product, keeping it safe to eat for a little longer. Eating expired or spoiled Greek yogurt can lead to a few adverse reactions, according to Houston Methodist Hospital. It won't settle well in your stomach, and it could cause you to feel nauseous or vomit. To prevent any ill effects, there is a cap on how long you can leave it in your fridge.
Per the USDA, opened yogurts can only last one to two weeks in the fridge after they've been opened — that amount of time accounts for proper temperatures while in storage — 40 degrees Fahrenheit or colder. Anything warmer than that will negatively impact the dairy product. So, if you plan to open a large container of your favorite brand of Greek yogurt, you'd better find plenty of ways to use it before it goes bad. And once it's started to spoil, you'll likely be able to tell by sight and smell.
How to tell if Greek yogurt is still good
If you're unsure how long your yogurt has been in the fridge, it's best to be safe rather than sorry and toss it out. However, if it's only been a few days and you just want to verify the quality, there are a few ways to tell if your yogurt is still safe to eat.
Before tasting anything, always give it a glance. Greek yogurt should stay consistent in color and smooth in its container. Any discoloration can indicate mold or yeast growing in the yogurt, so you'll want to toss it out. Changes in texture — like curdles or clumps — can also be a sign that the yogurt is no longer suitable for consumption. Additionally, you should always smell your yogurt before eating it. If it smells rancid or unpleasant, it's likely unsafe to eat.
As it sits in the fridge, watery stuff can accumulate on top of the yogurt. This is called whey, and it's totally normal to see small amounts when you open the container — you don't even need to pour it out. With Greek yogurt, much of the whey is strained out before it's packaged, producing less liquid. So, if you open the container and find that your Greek yogurt has a lot of liquid on top, you'll likely want to consider tossing it in the trash. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to use Greek yogurt before it goes to waste.
How to use up leftover Greek yogurt
If you're scrambling to find ways to use your leftover Greek yogurt, the good news is that it's pretty versatile. Beyond eating it in a bowl on its own, you can mix it with fruit, coconut shreds, and granola to create a breakfast parfait or smoothie bowl. Or, simply scoop some into the blender with frozen fruits to create a tasty smoothie.
A 7-ounce portion of Greek yogurt contains around 20 grams of protein, along with quite a few other vitamins and minerals like B12 and selenium. This can make it a great addition to the breakfast table since it might provide some energy to kickstart your workday.
Greek yogurt can also be used in baking. It can be used as a great baking powder substitute thanks to its acidic nature, which will help baked goods rise when paired with a leavening ingredient. That acidity gives it a taste and texture comparable to sour cream, meaning you can scoop some on top of your nachos as a substitute. No matter how you choose to use up your Greek yogurt, make sure to enjoy all of it in a timely manner to prevent spoilage.