Here's How Long Greek Yogurt Lasts After Opening

If you're unsure how long your yogurt has been in the fridge, it's best to be safe rather than sorry and toss it out. However, if it's only been a few days and you just want to verify the quality, there are a few ways to tell if your yogurt is still safe to eat.

Before tasting anything, always give it a glance. Greek yogurt should stay consistent in color and smooth in its container. Any discoloration can indicate mold or yeast growing in the yogurt, so you'll want to toss it out. Changes in texture — like curdles or clumps — can also be a sign that the yogurt is no longer suitable for consumption. Additionally, you should always smell your yogurt before eating it. If it smells rancid or unpleasant, it's likely unsafe to eat.

As it sits in the fridge, watery stuff can accumulate on top of the yogurt. This is called whey, and it's totally normal to see small amounts when you open the container — you don't even need to pour it out. With Greek yogurt, much of the whey is strained out before it's packaged, producing less liquid. So, if you open the container and find that your Greek yogurt has a lot of liquid on top, you'll likely want to consider tossing it in the trash. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to use Greek yogurt before it goes to waste.