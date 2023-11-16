California Costco Shoppers Got A Bit Chaotic Waiting For Fresh Rotisserie Chicken

The internet has had a collective laugh over the herd of hungry members eagerly awaiting their turn to add a fresh rotisserie chicken to their carts. One commenter on TikTok observed, "It's like when you throw bread on the floor and the birds start running towards it." Another claimed to have witnessed many times when employees didn't even have time to place chicken onto their designated shelf before members began grabbing at them.

On Reddit, a self-identified employee at this particular location in Garden Grove, California, called some of the members who frequent their location, "a bit ... of something else." While Costco is known for low prices and deals on bulk goods, it also has a reputation for becoming extremely overcrowded. Many members have had their fair share of frustrating shopping experiences while trying to shop through a sea of people who aren't adhering to unspoken Costco etiquette.

Savvy Redditors brainstormed ideas for better distribution systems. One shared that their local Costco restocks the chicken "from behind the counter. Avoids this debacle but there are people who line up for sure." Many also recalled seeing long lines that formed while customers waited (sometimes impatiently) for the next batch of rotisserie chicken to arrive. To avoid them, another user proposed a take-a-number system, similar to queue lines at deli counters, although users seem to have different opinions on how well that style of system would be honored.