The Japanese Seasoning That Takes Potato Chips To New Heights Of Flavor
A simple seasoning can make all the difference when it comes to enhancing the flavor of potato chips. So Daily Meal reached out to executive chef Hadar Cohen-Aviram at McCormick — which recently announced its 2025 flavor of the year — and she shared insights on giving potato chips a Japanese-inspired twist. One seasoning she highlighted is furikake, and it's perfect for incorporating flavors that complement sushi nights and sake pairings.
"We just launched the furikake seasoning for Simply Asia, and I think it's nice to have something that's familiar with a little twist to help you ease into a theme dinner," Cohen-Aviram told Daily Meal. She suggested using it to season both the chips and dip, explaining the dual-layered approach allows the flavors to come through differently. "The seasoned chip, it's nice and a little saltier, a little more defined ... Then if you have [seasoning] in the dip, it will come out a little differently," she said.
What is furikake and how to enhance your chips?
Furikake is a Japanese blend of dried seaweed, sesame seeds, and sometimes bonito (fish) flakes, salt, and sugar. It can be seasoned with soy sauce, mirin, wasabi, or other flavorings. Not only does it have umami appeal, but it is also a good source of calcium and other nutrients.
Hadar Cohen-Aviram confirmed that you can coat store-bought chips in furikake and other blends, but the texture of the seasoning matters. "If it's chunky, it's not going to stick ... The finer the seasoning, the better chances you're going to actually feel it on the store-bought potato chips." You can also try seasoning the chips and then warming them in the oven. And if you're looking for an out-of-the-box snack, try pairing your chips with ice cream. It's different, but delicious! As for the best method of applying seasoning, she recommended the simple shake-and-bag approach. "That might be the easiest way, just because you're not getting anything dirty. You're getting it all nice and round all over without breaking the chips."
Pairing chips with a dip can further enhance the experience. Cohen-Aviram shared a simple dip recipe of two parts sour cream, one part mayo, and whatever flavored seasoning you desire. She advised letting the dip rest for about 15 minutes in the fridge to allow the flavors to fully develop. With these expert tips, it's easy to elevate potato chips beyond their standard flavors. A well-chosen seasoning can transform a simple snack into a gourmet experience.