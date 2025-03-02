The Japanese Seasoning That Takes Potato Chips To New Heights Of Flavor

Furikake is a Japanese blend of dried seaweed, sesame seeds, and sometimes bonito (fish) flakes, salt, and sugar. It can be seasoned with soy sauce, mirin, wasabi, or other flavorings. Not only does it have umami appeal, but it is also a good source of calcium and other nutrients.

Hadar Cohen-Aviram confirmed that you can coat store-bought chips in furikake and other blends, but the texture of the seasoning matters. "If it's chunky, it's not going to stick ... The finer the seasoning, the better chances you're going to actually feel it on the store-bought potato chips." You can also try seasoning the chips and then warming them in the oven. And if you're looking for an out-of-the-box snack, try pairing your chips with ice cream. It's different, but delicious! As for the best method of applying seasoning, she recommended the simple shake-and-bag approach. "That might be the easiest way, just because you're not getting anything dirty. You're getting it all nice and round all over without breaking the chips."

Pairing chips with a dip can further enhance the experience. Cohen-Aviram shared a simple dip recipe of two parts sour cream, one part mayo, and whatever flavored seasoning you desire. She advised letting the dip rest for about 15 minutes in the fridge to allow the flavors to fully develop. With these expert tips, it's easy to elevate potato chips beyond their standard flavors. A well-chosen seasoning can transform a simple snack into a gourmet experience.