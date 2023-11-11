Popping Your Store-Bought Potato Chips In The Oven Makes All The Difference

According to the Smithsonian Magazine, there was a $350 million increase in sales of potato chips from 2019 to 2020, so it's clear that these crispy treats have become a popular go-to snack. You can pop open that potato chip bag, pour those chips into a bowl or onto a tray, and serve the chips with your favorite dipping sauces and toppings, or even pair them with a sandwich. However, this is a blandly traditional way to prepare those potato chips you got from the grocery store. Thankfully, instead of settling for this, you can elevate your store-bought potato chips with a homemade twist.

There are all kinds of creative ways to use potato chips when cooking, but have you tried topping your store-bought potato chips with one of your favorite cheeses, some seasonings and herbs, then warming them in the oven? What results is a unique snack or appetizer that you can serve with a variety of dishes. If you're unsure about what combination of ingredients to add to those chips, look no further than your pantry and your imagination.