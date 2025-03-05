The Brand Of Turkey Bacon We're Never Adding To Our Carts Again
When it comes to breakfast staples, turkey bacon often finds itself in a delicate balancing act — offering a leaner alternative to traditional pork bacon while still trying to deliver on taste and texture. Unfortunately, Oscar Mayer Original Turkey Bacon doesn't quite stick the landing. In Daily Meal's ranking of turkey bacon brands, this one landed at the bottom, failing in three key categories: appearance, texture, and flavor.
First impressions matter, and this one looked more like a plastic toy than something meant for a frying pan. If the unsettlingly cartoon-like appearance didn't give it away, the texture certainly did. Instead of crisping up like a proper slice of bacon, it cooked into something resembling warmed-up deli meat. And while one of the 10 things you didn't know about Oscar Mayer might be that the company invented packaged and sliced bacon, its turkey version lacks the satisfying crunch or even the slight chew of a well-made substitute.
A harsh, processed aftertaste dominated any hint of turkey, and an overpowering smoky element made it feel like someone had taken a bottle of liquid smoke and poured it directly onto the pan. It wasn't just salty — it was aggressively so, leaving little room for nuance. When it comes to turkey bacon, this one is better left off the breakfast plate.
The reviews speak for themselves
If Daily Meal's ranking wasn't enough to steer you away from Oscar Mayer Original Turkey Bacon, customer feedback paints an even clearer picture. Across multiple Walmart reviews, disappointed shoppers call out the same glaring issues — off-putting texture, an artificial aftertaste, and a look that some say appears even more fake after cooking.
One reviewer a self-proclaimed turkey bacon fan, called Oscar Mayer "the worst," describing the flavor as overwhelmingly artificial and more like processed lunch meat than anything you'd want for breakfast. Meanwhile, others had even harsher critiques, with some comparing it to cardboard and calling the texture downright dreadful. A few buyers found it completely inedible, with one customer stating they "could not stomach it" and ultimately tossing the whole package after one bite, unable to get past how odd it felt to eat.
Then comes the issue of consistency. Reviewers mentioned that Oscar Mayer turkey bacon had declined in quality, with some longtime buyers noticing that the texture has changed over time, once resembling real bacon but now turning rubbery, thick, and difficult to chew. At the end of the day, turkey bacon lovers have plenty of options, and this is just one of the bacon brands you should skip.