When transformed into French toast, challah's subtle sweetness, and pillowy interior create a decadent dish with a perfect balance of flavors. The egg-enriched dough complements the custard base, which is typically made with eggs, milk, and spices like cinnamon. After frying, challah French toast develops a crisp, golden exterior and a soft, custardy center.

For IHOP fans who enjoy experimenting at home, challah is an excellent choice for recreating their French toast. Its ability to absorb flavors while holding its structure makes it perfect for soaking in creative custard mixtures, such as those spiked with vanilla, orange zest, or a splash of liqueur. For something out of the ordinary, make your French toast savory with garlic or use it as the bread for a flavorful Monte Cristo.

IHOP's decision to use challah for its French toast shows how the right bread can elevate a dish, turning a simple breakfast into something extraordinary. Whether topped with powdered sugar, syrup, or fresh berries, challah French toast is a tasty way to start the day and a testament to thoughtful ingredient choices in crafting comfort foods. And remember, save your receipt when you dine at IHOP for points toward free food!