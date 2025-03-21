We Didn't Expect IHOP's French Toast To Be Made With This Bread
IHOP has long been a go-to destination for indulgent breakfast classics (lunch and dinner, too), but one lesser-known detail about their fluffy French toast sets it apart. It is made with challah bread. While French toast often relies on thick slices of typical white or brioche bread, IHOP's choice of challah adds a twist that elevates the comfort dish in both flavor and texture.
Challah is a traditional Jewish bread known for its rich, slightly sweet flavor and beautifully braided appearance. Made with eggs, oil, sugar or honey, flour, and yeast, challah has a soft, airy crumb that soaks up liquids exceptionally well, especially when cut nice and thick as IHOP does theirs. Challah's slightly denser texture compared to brioche ensures that it retains its structure when dipped into that delicious eggy custard for making French toast, preventing the disappointing soggy texture that can sometimes ruin this breakfast favorite.
We all holla for challah!
When transformed into French toast, challah's subtle sweetness, and pillowy interior create a decadent dish with a perfect balance of flavors. The egg-enriched dough complements the custard base, which is typically made with eggs, milk, and spices like cinnamon. After frying, challah French toast develops a crisp, golden exterior and a soft, custardy center.
For IHOP fans who enjoy experimenting at home, challah is an excellent choice for recreating their French toast. Its ability to absorb flavors while holding its structure makes it perfect for soaking in creative custard mixtures, such as those spiked with vanilla, orange zest, or a splash of liqueur. For something out of the ordinary, make your French toast savory with garlic or use it as the bread for a flavorful Monte Cristo.
IHOP's decision to use challah for its French toast shows how the right bread can elevate a dish, turning a simple breakfast into something extraordinary. Whether topped with powdered sugar, syrup, or fresh berries, challah French toast is a tasty way to start the day and a testament to thoughtful ingredient choices in crafting comfort foods. And remember, save your receipt when you dine at IHOP for points toward free food!