Change Up The Bread For An Even More Flavorful Monte Cristo

The Monte Cristo sandwich is full of flavor; it typically contains both ham and turkey, as well as cheese (usually Swiss or provolone), mustard, and mayo. To bring the elements together, the sandwich is dipped in a mixture of milk and eggs, then fried in butter on the stovetop. The cooking process of the Monte Cristo may remind you of another dish: French toast. French toast is also dipped in a milk-egg mixture — with some other add-ins, like cinnamon and vanilla extract — then cooked in a pan on the stove.

With the similarities in mind, it begs one question: What would happen if you combine the two using French toast pieces as the bread for the Monte Cristo sandwich? The answer is that the combination would be simply perfection. A French toast Monte Cristo is similar to the traditional version, but it brings a balance that's perfect for anyone who loves the sweet and savory combination.

Not much changes in the cooking process. You can swap out the simple milk and egg mixture for your favorite French toast recipe before dipping the sandwich into it, or you can make the French toast pieces first and then use that to make the sandwich. With this method, there's no need for another round of dipping again, but place it back on the stove on low heat to melt the cheese.