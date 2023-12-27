The Unexpected Ingredient For Game-Changing Savory French Toast

When you think about French toast, the sweet version of this indulgent morning dish probably comes to mind. This breakfast and brunch classic is traditionally made from bread soaked in a mixture of cream or milk, eggs, cinnamon, and vanilla, which is pan-fried crispy and golden brown, and then served with toppings like maple syrup, fresh fruit, whipped cream, powdered sugar, or butter. Using brioche in your French toast recipe is a great way to pump up the rich and sweet flavors of this dish even more.

As much as everyone already loves this classic, a savory version of French toast can be just as delicious. The first step is to leave the cinnamon and vanilla out of the egg mixture. Instead, swap in some savory herbs and seasonings. Chopped fresh parsley, salt, pepper, and onion powder can all amp up the flavors. But there's one ingredient that can really take it to the next level: Garlic.