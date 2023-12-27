The Unexpected Ingredient For Game-Changing Savory French Toast
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When you think about French toast, the sweet version of this indulgent morning dish probably comes to mind. This breakfast and brunch classic is traditionally made from bread soaked in a mixture of cream or milk, eggs, cinnamon, and vanilla, which is pan-fried crispy and golden brown, and then served with toppings like maple syrup, fresh fruit, whipped cream, powdered sugar, or butter. Using brioche in your French toast recipe is a great way to pump up the rich and sweet flavors of this dish even more.
As much as everyone already loves this classic, a savory version of French toast can be just as delicious. The first step is to leave the cinnamon and vanilla out of the egg mixture. Instead, swap in some savory herbs and seasonings. Chopped fresh parsley, salt, pepper, and onion powder can all amp up the flavors. But there's one ingredient that can really take it to the next level: Garlic.
How to add the garlic to your French toast
Garlic can be added to a savory French toast recipe in a few different ways. The easiest is to simply add some garlic powder to the egg mixture. If you prefer the stronger flavor of fresh garlic, you can mince up as many cloves as suits your taste, and add to the liquid.
If you want to incorporate garlic in even more ways to your savory French toast, you can sauté minced garlic right in the pan before adding the bread. Using this method will give your French toast a taste reminiscent of garlic bread — especially if you opt to add Parmesan cheese to the egg mixture. Or, if you're crusting the exterior of the toast with cheese, you could add garlic powder to the shredded cheese. Then, as it melts, it will adhere to the outside of the bread. Just be sure to use the right thickness of bread — an inch thick is recommended to soak up the most flavor.
How to serve garlic French toast
Once your savory French toast is made, there are a few different ways you can serve it. Smothering it with sauce is one way — creamy béchamel, tangy sour cream, or even hot sauce could do the trick. You could also top it with breakfast sausage crumbles, crispy bacon bits, sliced avocado, or a sunny-side-up egg.
If you're serious about your breakfast game, you can use two slices of French toast to make a breakfast sandwich. Add a slice of cheese, fried egg, sausage patty, or maybe even hash browns — a little bit of Dijon or mayo — then dig in. Or why not try making a new take on the croque monsieur sandwich using the two pieces of garlicky French toast? (This will impress guests for brunch.)
However you decide to make your savory French toast, adding garlic is sure to amplify the flavor even more — so give it a try.