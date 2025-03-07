11 Mistakes You're Making When Thickening Up Soup

Liquids are what make your soup, well, soup. But, you should be wary about how much liquid you add in the beginning because too much can lead to a less flavorful dish. The perfect amount will depend on what you're trying to achieve, but I personally think it's better to go light in the beginning if you're uncertain. After all, it's much easier to add liquid than it is to take away.

Allowing your soup to reduce long enough is also crucial. Reduction is the process of simmering something until some of the liquid has evaporated, leaving behind a thicker, more flavorful base. For soups, I like to bring them to a boil and turn down the heat to simmer for at least fifteen minutes — but that's only a minimum and I'll go longer if I can to achieve an optimal taste profile.

Plus, simmering for a while provides you better judgement on how much thickener is appropriate. Certain ingredients like potatoes, beans, rice, and starchy vegetables will help your soup to thicken naturally as they release starches during the cooking process. This will continue even after it's served, so forgetting to simmer may lead to unintentional over-thickening.