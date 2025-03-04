Stretch Your Scrambled Eggs With One Ingredient To Make Breakfast More Affordable

If you're someone who buys eggs often, then you know that it can get expensive — especially when there's a bird flu outbreak limiting the supply and causing grocery stores to limit egg purchases. With this in mind, you may think that you need to stop making scrambled eggs for breakfast as often. But, instead of depriving yourself, you can actually use another ingredient to supplement the dish — or, in other words, use less eggs to make the same amount of scrambled "eggs." The special ingredient? Tofu.

Tofu is extremely versatile and can even be used as an egg substitute, such as for a vegan egg salad. And if you crumble up tofu, the texture begins to resemble that of scrambled eggs. By combining the two, you end up with a delicious breakfast that tastes similar to your usual scrambled eggs, but costs less to prepare.

At the beginning of this year, the national average price for a carton egg rose to $4.95 — which is up from $4.15 in December — which comes out to 41 cents per egg. Meanwhile, you can get a block of tofu for just a few bucks — for example, Nasoya's organic extra firm tofu costs $2.92 at Walmart. That comes out to 10 cents per tablespoon, so 20 cents to replace one egg — or, possibly, less with another, cheaper brand. So, one egg costs twice as much as 2 tablespoons of tofu. That can really add up over time, especially when you're cooking big batches of scrambled eggs for a family.