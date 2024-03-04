Tofu Works Absolute Wonders For A Vegan Egg Salad

When you need a quick lunch (or heck, even just a tasty snack), egg salad is an easy go-to. In under 30 minutes, you can make a delicious spread that's perfect for piling onto sandwiches, scooping onto leafy salads, or enjoying with crackers.

If you're vegan, however, this simple dish is most likely off the menu. If you're missing its simplicity and tasty flavors, though, you can actually make an eggless egg salad that's still perfect for loading into sandwiches or eating any other way you like. All you need is tofu.

Like chopped hard-boiled eggs, tofu also has a smooth-yet-chunky texture and packs in the protein, too. Plus, tofu "egg" salad is actually even easier to make since you don't have to boil or cook the tofu like you would eggs. Pair it with a creamy vegan mayo, some mustard, and any other seasonings, such as fresh herbs, and you've got a delicious vegan copycat meal!