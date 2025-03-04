It's So Easy To Hack Your Own Ice Cream Sandwich At Burger King
Craving a sweet treat but tired of the usual fast-food desserts? There's a hack making waves among Burger King customers: a DIY ice cream sandwich using their vanilla soft serve and chocolate chip cookies. It's delicious and offers a twist on a classic dessert. This "secret menu" item is super easy to assemble. Just order two Otis Spunkmeyer® chocolate chip cookies and a cup or cone of vanilla soft serve. The cookies are served warm, providing a delightful contrast to the soft serve. The magic happens when you gently press a scoop of soft serve between the cookies, creating an ice cream sandwich.
Why does this hack work so well? First, the combo of warm, gooey cookies and cold, smooth soft serve is a classic pairing for a reason. The temperature contrast creates a delightful experience, and the flavors complement each other. Second, the quality of the ingredients plays a role. Otis Spunkmeyer® cookies are known for their soft, chewy texture and rich chocolate flavor, making for delicious cookie "bread" for your ice cream sandwich. Burger King's vanilla soft serve is creamy and smooth, for the perfect filling.
Finally, the DIY aspect adds fun and customization. You choose the amount of soft serve you want to create a sandwich made to your liking. Want an overflowing treat? Go for it. Prefer a more modest portion? No problem! Plus, it's a great way to satisfy a craving for a sweet treat without making a separate trip to an ice cream shop.
A few tips for maximizing your ice cream sandwich hack
If you're worried about the mess, order your soft serve in a cup rather than a cone — this will make assembly easier. Add the ice cream to the center of the cookie and avoid the edges (it'll be pushed to the edges when you press the cookies together). On that topic, press the cookies together gently to avoid breaking them, apply pressure from the center. Eat your creation quickly! Soft serve melts fast, especially with warm cookies, so enjoy your creation immediately.
If you're not in the mood for an ice cream sandwich after you've finished your burger and fries, bring home a cup of soft serve and pop it in the freezer while you bake homemade cookies. These tips for making the best chocolate chip cookies will make your DIY ice cream sandwich taste as good as the one you'd make with Burger King's cookies. Or, use a store-bought cookie dough and make it taste homemade with some easy twists, such as adding different candy into the mix, then nestle some Burger King soft serve between two once they've slightly cooled. Or, bring home the Otis Spunkmeyer® cookies and add some store-bought ice cream anytime.
If you have any soft serve left over, enjoy it when you're done with your ice cream sandwich. It'll be nice and melty. It's too bad that Burger King discontinued their Funnel Cake Fries – they'd be perfect dippers!