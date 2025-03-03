Here's What Sets Cornbread Apart From Corn Pone

There's nothing like a piece of buttered cornbread straight from the oven, and who hasn't enjoyed a warm golden slice served alongside a bowl of savory chili? While the first documented recipe for cornbread as we know it today dates back to 1796, versions of the Southern staple can be traced to Mesoamerican, Native American, and African cultures. One of those early versions is cornbread's lesser-known cousin, corn pone. It's a delicious dish that made our list of breakfast foods that should make a return, but the fact that it's often served for breakfast is just one way it is distinct from cornbread.

A typical cornbread recipe, like this one for cast-iron cornbread, includes an egg, butter, sugar, buttermilk, white flour, and baking powder. The mixture is then baked, resulting in a moist and crumbly bread ready to be topped with cheese or butter. The baking powder gives the batter its lift. Like cornbread, the basic recipe for corn pone calls for cornmeal, but that's where the similarities end. Corn pone contains no milk, eggs, or baking powder. The simple ingredients — cornmeal, salt, water, and fat such as bacon grease — and its cooking method, produce something very different from cornbread.