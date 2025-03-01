How Long Does Better Than Bouillon Last Once You Open It?

Better Than Bouillon is a pantry favorite for many home cooks, offering a rich, concentrated flavor, much like traditional bouillon cubes, that elevates soups, sauces, and even scrambled eggs and meatballs. But once you crack open a jar of this versatile product, you might wonder: How long will it last?

The good news is that Better Than Bouillon has a surprisingly long shelf life, even after it's opened. Thanks to its formula, which includes ground meat, vegetables, and seasonings, the product is designed to stay fresh for about 18 months when stored properly. This makes it a cost-effective choice for adding depth to your cooking without worrying about it spoiling too quickly.

One of the reasons Better Than Bouillon lasts so long is its concentrated nature. A little goes a long way, so you'll likely use the jar for months without compromising its quality. Whether you're making a chicken stew or enhancing a pasta sauce, a teaspoon or two of this flavorful paste can work wonders in your kitchen.