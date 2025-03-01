How Long Does Better Than Bouillon Last Once You Open It?
Better Than Bouillon is a pantry favorite for many home cooks, offering a rich, concentrated flavor, much like traditional bouillon cubes, that elevates soups, sauces, and even scrambled eggs and meatballs. But once you crack open a jar of this versatile product, you might wonder: How long will it last?
The good news is that Better Than Bouillon has a surprisingly long shelf life, even after it's opened. Thanks to its formula, which includes ground meat, vegetables, and seasonings, the product is designed to stay fresh for about 18 months when stored properly. This makes it a cost-effective choice for adding depth to your cooking without worrying about it spoiling too quickly.
One of the reasons Better Than Bouillon lasts so long is its concentrated nature. A little goes a long way, so you'll likely use the jar for months without compromising its quality. Whether you're making a chicken stew or enhancing a pasta sauce, a teaspoon or two of this flavorful paste can work wonders in your kitchen.
Keeping it tasty and when to toss it
Proper storage is key to ensuring your Better Than Bouillon lasts its full 18-month shelf life. The company recommends storing the jar in the refrigerator after opening. Keeping it cold helps preserve the flavor and quality of the paste and prevents spoilage. While refrigeration is a must, be sure to screw the lid on tightly after each use to keep moisture and contaminants out.
If you're unsure whether your Better Than Bouillon is still good, there are a few signs to watch for. Check the product for any noticeable changes in color, texture, or smell. If it looks or smells off, it's best to err on the side of caution and discard it. However, when stored correctly, most jars remain in excellent condition well past the printed "Best By" date.
If you use Better Than Bouillon often, you'll be glad to know it's an economical choice with impressive staying power. Just remember to refrigerate it, seal it tightly, and check for any signs of spoilage over time. With proper care, this flavor-packed product will be ready to enhance your meals for more than a year.