What Is Amazon's Best-Selling Green Tea?

Many people are ditching their mug of morning joe and turning to green tea for their first caffeine hit of the day. Not only will it wake you up just like coffee, but green tea also has myriad health benefits, such as improving cognition, aiding weight loss, and possibly decreasing the chance of developing certain cancers. If that sounds like something you'd like to try adding to your morning routine, there's one green tea in particular you may want to check out. It's the best-selling green tea on Amazon, has 4.5 stars with over 94,000 ratings, and nearly 70,000 people give it 5 stars.

Amazon customers are buzzing about an organic Japanese matcha from Jade Leaf. Buyers rave about this green tea, with a couple of individuals saying it made them feel "calm, awake, and focused " and tasted "smooth and earthy." For the matcha uninitiated, it can be purchased in small single-serve packets; if you're a matcha aficionado, 16-ounce bags are available as well.

Matcha is a variety of green tea grown in Japan. Unlike green tea sold in tea bags, matcha comes as a powder to be dissolved in water. The proper way to serve matcha is to sift the tea powder before frothing it with a little hot water using a bamboo whisk called a chasen. Drink it like so, add more hot water, or serve over ice and milk, and enjoy!