What Is Amazon's Best-Selling Green Tea?
Many people are ditching their mug of morning joe and turning to green tea for their first caffeine hit of the day. Not only will it wake you up just like coffee, but green tea also has myriad health benefits, such as improving cognition, aiding weight loss, and possibly decreasing the chance of developing certain cancers. If that sounds like something you'd like to try adding to your morning routine, there's one green tea in particular you may want to check out. It's the best-selling green tea on Amazon, has 4.5 stars with over 94,000 ratings, and nearly 70,000 people give it 5 stars.
Amazon customers are buzzing about an organic Japanese matcha from Jade Leaf. Buyers rave about this green tea, with a couple of individuals saying it made them feel "calm, awake, and focused " and tasted "smooth and earthy." For the matcha uninitiated, it can be purchased in small single-serve packets; if you're a matcha aficionado, 16-ounce bags are available as well.
Matcha is a variety of green tea grown in Japan. Unlike green tea sold in tea bags, matcha comes as a powder to be dissolved in water. The proper way to serve matcha is to sift the tea powder before frothing it with a little hot water using a bamboo whisk called a chasen. Drink it like so, add more hot water, or serve over ice and milk, and enjoy!
Ceremonial-grade vs culinary-grade matcha
If the only experience you've had with this vibrant green powder is ordering a matcha latte at Starbucks, you're in for a surprise. The matcha at Starbucks is made with a sweetened mixture consisting mostly of sugar. However, matcha's natural flavor is grassy and mildly bitter. Many people add a bit of honey to balance its bitterness.
The Jade Leaf matcha that's so popular on Amazon is labeled "culinary grade" instead of "ceremonial grade," although the company does sell both types. If you're new to the world of matcha, this designation may confuse you, but those who are familiar with the vibrant green tea know there's an important difference. Ceremonial-grade matcha is of a higher quality than the culinary-grade kind and has slightly less astringency and bitterness. Ceremonial-grade matcha also generally has a more vibrant color than its culinary counterpart.
If you drink matcha straight, you may detect a difference between the two grades. However, if you plan on making matcha cookies or a matcha latte with almond milk, you probably won't be able to tell.