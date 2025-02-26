This Simple Mistake Is Ruining Your Pancakes

If you've ever wondered why you sometimes end up with heavy, dense pancakes, there may be a reason. There's a simple error that is one of the most common mistakes people make when making pancakes, and it involves the freshness of your ingredients. The good news is that it's easy and inexpensive to fix.

Using old ingredients, especially baking powder, can ruin a recipe. Baking powder is a leavening agent that gives lightness and lift to pancakes and other baked goods. However, over time, baking powder loses its ability to do its job, leaving your baked goods and pancakes heavy and unappetizing.

Baking soda, not to be confused with baking powder, is made up entirely of sodium bicarbonate. On the other hand, baking powder contains two ingredients: baking soda and a powdered acid such as cream of tartar. When exposed to liquid, these two ingredients combine to produce a chemical reaction, creating carbon dioxide in the form of bubbles. Those bubbles are what make the difference between a light and fluffy pancake and one that's limp and, well, flat as a pancake.