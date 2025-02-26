Robert De Niro's Favorite Italian Food Is An Iconic Pasta Dish

Robert De Niro is an Italian-American icon. The Oscar-winning film star often portrays Italian characters and associates closely with his heritage despite being only one-quarter Italian. When De Niro was asked his opinion on the all-time best Italian food, the actor confessed to loving a simple but iconic dish.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on TikTok, Robert De Niro said his favorite Italian food was ziti. This is surprising, considering the film star owns several restaurants and ziti isn't on the menu at any of them. Nevertheless, this classic pasta dish has a special place in De Niro's heart.

While there are plenty of other iconic Italian dishes, De Niro's appreciation for ziti is well founded. The shape of your pasta matters more than you think, and ziti is the perfect choice for topping with rich and savory sauces. The ridges in the noodles hold the sauce well, while the tubular shape allows the sauce's ingredients to hide inside and deliver a punch of flavors and textures with every bite. It's surely part of the reason why Olive Garden's five-cheese ziti is a fan-favorite.