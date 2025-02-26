Robert De Niro's Favorite Italian Food Is An Iconic Pasta Dish
Robert De Niro is an Italian-American icon. The Oscar-winning film star often portrays Italian characters and associates closely with his heritage despite being only one-quarter Italian. When De Niro was asked his opinion on the all-time best Italian food, the actor confessed to loving a simple but iconic dish.
In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on TikTok, Robert De Niro said his favorite Italian food was ziti. This is surprising, considering the film star owns several restaurants and ziti isn't on the menu at any of them. Nevertheless, this classic pasta dish has a special place in De Niro's heart.
While there are plenty of other iconic Italian dishes, De Niro's appreciation for ziti is well founded. The shape of your pasta matters more than you think, and ziti is the perfect choice for topping with rich and savory sauces. The ridges in the noodles hold the sauce well, while the tubular shape allows the sauce's ingredients to hide inside and deliver a punch of flavors and textures with every bite. It's surely part of the reason why Olive Garden's five-cheese ziti is a fan-favorite.
Actor and foodie
As Agostino Sciandri, chef at the Los Angeles restaurant Ago that the movie star has been known to patronize, told Food & Wine, "Robert De Niro likes just about anything that's not complex." Accordingly, ziti — like this recipe for a baked version — is a simple dish that is popular for many good reasons. It can be made with ingredients commonly found in your pantry, it can feed a crowd, and it's easy to make.
The star of movies such as "Taxi Driver," "Godfather II," and "Meet the Parents" isn't just known as an actor. He is also a consummate foodie. Although his favorite Italian food may be simple, his tastes are often sophisticated. Some of De Niro's other favorites are served in his Nobu restaurants and range from black cod to rock shrimp, which taste similar to lobster.
Robert De Niro's association with food is often recognized by his fans. He has inspired dishes like De Niro Pasta — easily made with his beloved ziti — and the Bobby D. sandwich sold at a deli in New York City's Little Italy. There's even a noodle shop in Tokyo called Ramen Deniro.