What Cheeses Are Featured In Olive Garden's Fan-Favorite Five Cheese Ziti Al Forno?

When it comes to Italian-inspired comfort food, you truly can't beat Olive Garden. This restaurant chain is known for its laidback ambiance as well as its expansive selection of pasta, soup, and coveted breadsticks. The Five Cheese Ziti al Forno is particularly beloved because who could deny the greatness of cheese-topped pasta and marinara sauce? Along with the assortment of Italian cheeses that top the dish, the Ziti al Forno's marinara sauce also features five distinct cheeses.

Like many chain restaurants, Olive Garden keeps its recipes a well-guarded secret to entice patrons to visit its locations instead of recreating the restaurant's dishes at home. When Daily Meal reached out to a staff member at Olive Garden regarding the selection of cheeses, they stated that both the five-cheese marinara and the Ziti al Forno topping features ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, Romano, and asiago cheeses. These popular Italian cheeses are a staple of many pasta dishes thanks to their bold flavors and satisfying textures. And while using five distinct cheeses might seem like overkill, each brings something special to the dinner table.