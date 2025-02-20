Review: Wendy's Thin Mints Frosty Earns Its Badge In Cooling Delight

Wendy's famous Frosty has swirled its way into hearts (and stomachs) for generations. The frozen dessert is divinely versatile, and the fast food chain enjoys spinning tasty renditions to dress up the cup now and then. In 2024, Wendy's dabbled in salted caramel and a pineapple-y specialty for TV's favorite sea sponge. This brings us to the latest variety churning out of the machines, and it's been a long time coming: Say hello to the Thin Mints Frosty.

Among Girl Scout cookie options, Thin Mints are the standard. The nearly century-old classic cookie is consistently the organization's bestseller, and that kind of popularity is ripe for big brand partnership. Murmurs of Wendy's rumored refresh and Girl Scouts collab started circulating at the beginning of 2025, but up until this point, we only really knew that the two forces were colliding for something deliciously-pure. Now, we know for sure — customers can try the new Thin Mints Frosty at participating Wendy's locations starting on Friday, February 21.

But even with it set to hit menus nationwide, we couldn't wait to get a taste — does the wholesome collaboration earn its badge as a must-try? Daily Meal got first-hand access to the dessert to learn more about the Frosty's inspiration, how long it's around, and determine whether it's worth a trip to the drive-thru.