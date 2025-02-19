Are Runny Eggs Still Safe To Eat With Bird Flu Spreading?

Kathleen Benson advises that "To minimize risk of any bacterial or viral infection, eggs should be

cooked until both the yolk and white are fully set. Scrambled eggs should have a solid texture rather than being runny." With all of that information in mind, you can decide for yourself if you'd like to take the risk of eating runny eggs or not — just remember that the risk has not changed because of the bird flu. If you really want to keep the egg a little runny — you can opt to make over - medium eggs instead of over-easy or sunny-side up, so that the yolk is at least partially cooked, potentially lowering the risk.

Additionally, if you're not already sticking to proper food handling and general food safety rules, now is the time to start. Benson told Daily Meal that "Hands should be washed thoroughly with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds before and after handling raw eggs. Before using an egg, inspect the shell for cracks — if cracked, it's best to discard it, as bacteria like Salmonella can enter through the openings." It's also important to always store your eggs in the fridge and use up the eggs when they're freshest (within three to five weeks or the use-by date — whichever is sooner).

If you're still worried about the bird flu, it's important to look at the facts of the individuals who have been infected. As reported by the CDC, all 68 cases of bird flu (in people) in the U.S. are a result of the individual being in direct contact with cattle, poultry farms, or other direct animal exposure — not from consuming eggs. As Benson noted, "Transmission typically occurs through direct contact with infected birds rather than through food."