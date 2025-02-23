Here's How Long Chicken Parm Will Last (And How To Freeze It For Later)

Chicken parmesan is a classic comfort food that is best made in big batches so you can have more to enjoy later. But just how well does it store for long-term enjoyment? Chef de cuisine Luca Corazzina of Olio E Piú, an Italian restaurant with locations in New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., gave Daily Meal an exclusive rundown on the best ways to refrigerate and freeze chicken parmesan.

After cooking, chicken parmesan has a maximum shelf life in the fridge of three days. "Let it cool completely," Corrazina advised, "before transferring to an airtight container or wrapping it tightly in foil to prevent the breading from becoming soggy." If three days isn't long enough to savor your chicken parmesan, the good news is it's easy to freeze, either cooked or uncooked.

Freezing cooked chicken parmesan is simple; much like refrigerating it, an airtight container is your best friend. But if wrapping it, the harshness of the freezer calls for extra layers — wrap it tightly in both plastic wrap and foil. Reheat and enjoy when desired for up to three months. For raw, breaded cutlets, Corrazina recommends, "Lay them in a single layer on a baking sheet and freeze until solid (about 1–2 hours). Then, transfer them to a zip-top freezer bag, placing parchment paper between layers to prevent sticking."