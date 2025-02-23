Here's How Long Chicken Parm Will Last (And How To Freeze It For Later)
Chicken parmesan is a classic comfort food that is best made in big batches so you can have more to enjoy later. But just how well does it store for long-term enjoyment? Chef de cuisine Luca Corazzina of Olio E Piú, an Italian restaurant with locations in New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., gave Daily Meal an exclusive rundown on the best ways to refrigerate and freeze chicken parmesan.
After cooking, chicken parmesan has a maximum shelf life in the fridge of three days. "Let it cool completely," Corrazina advised, "before transferring to an airtight container or wrapping it tightly in foil to prevent the breading from becoming soggy." If three days isn't long enough to savor your chicken parmesan, the good news is it's easy to freeze, either cooked or uncooked.
Freezing cooked chicken parmesan is simple; much like refrigerating it, an airtight container is your best friend. But if wrapping it, the harshness of the freezer calls for extra layers — wrap it tightly in both plastic wrap and foil. Reheat and enjoy when desired for up to three months. For raw, breaded cutlets, Corrazina recommends, "Lay them in a single layer on a baking sheet and freeze until solid (about 1–2 hours). Then, transfer them to a zip-top freezer bag, placing parchment paper between layers to prevent sticking."
The best ways to freeze and reheat chicken parmesan
If heating raw chicken parmesan from the freezer, "bake directly from frozen at 375°F for 25–30 minutes until crispy and cooked through," Luca Corrazina said. "Then, top with sauce and cheese and bake for an additional 10 minutes."
The dry heat of an oven is essential to revive the crunch of your breading. "Avoid microwaving," Corrazina warned, "it makes the breading soggy! The oven is the best way to restore that perfect crisp texture."
Eggplant parmesan can be safely stored in the fridge the same way as chicken parmesan, but Corrazina says there's a catch. "Since eggplant holds more water, it's best eaten within 1-2 days for the best texture," he told us.
Even the best container won't stop eggplant parmesan from getting soggy from the inside. Eggplant parmesan can also freeze either cooked or uncooked, though some say uncooked is better.