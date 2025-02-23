The Oil Mistake That Could Cost You Your Pizza Stone

Making a pizza at home has many customization options, including how you cook it. Whether you prefer your homemade pizza from the air fryer, grill, or oven, many people opt for a pizza stone as part of their cooking process. Pizza stones, also called baking stones, are most commonly made of ceramic or cordierite, though some are made from composites. These materials have better heat distribution than a standard aluminum sheet pan, allowing the crust to get puffier and the pizza to cook evenly whether you're cooking it in the oven, air fryer, or grill. The porous nature of pizza stones also pulls water out of the crust, leading to a crunchier, crispier edge.

If you're going to use a pizza stone to make your meal, however, it's important to think about how you prep it. Besides storing it in the oven to ensure it's fully preheated before you start cooking, you'll also want to avoid some pretty common pizza stone mistakes, namely, oiling the stone before placing your pizza on it. While you may think it will make your pizza stone nonstick, the stones are designed to be naturally nonstick when preheated and used correctly, and using oil can not only cause smoking in the oven, the oil can be nearly impossible to remove and throw off the flavor of future meals. Worse yet, if you oil it and then try to rinse the stone off, you run the risk of the stone breaking if it's still too hot.