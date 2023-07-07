18 Mistakes You Need To Stop Making With Your Pizza Stone

It is possible to make delicious, restaurant-quality pizza at home — even without a brick oven. As with any hobby or practice, you need the best tools for the best outcome, and pizza is no exception. Using a pizza stone can help you make a pie with a perfect crust and evenly cooked toppings.

When used correctly, a pizza stone takes in excess moisture, makes for a crispier base, and distributes the heat more evenly across your pie. That also means it retains the heat and cools down your pizza in a slow and steady manner, so you have time to enjoy every slice.

While it might seem like the simplest thing, popping stone in your oven can go awry if you fail to avoid certain mistakes. When used incorrectly, it can result in a cracked or damaged stone, a pizza that doesn't turn out as expected, and other catastrophes.