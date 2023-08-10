How To Clean A Pizza Stone To Get Rid Of Leftover Crumbs And Residue

Pizza stones are practically magic. They're a tool that can somehow take a traditional oven and turn it into the closest thing to an artisan pizza oven without having to set foot in Italy. But pizza stones can be expensive, and the better care you take of your product, the longer it will last. That's why you always want to clean it as well as possible after every use, which means just three easy steps: cool it, scrape it, and wipe it — the perfect remedy for getting it to last years.

You should never work with a pizza stone that's too hot, or you'll risk burning yourself and could wind up breaking or cracking the stone. Make sure it cools completely before attempting to scrape off any remaining crumbs. Once you scrape it, you can wipe it down, but there's a trick to making sure you do it right: Don't use too much water.