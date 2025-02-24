What Type Of Fish Is Used In Arby's Crispy Fish Fillet?

Pollock is a flaky white fish is a member of the cod family with a mild flavor and fine texture that pairs well with a variety of sauces, seasonings, and toppings. Alaskan pollock is a popular choice because it's plentiful in the eastern Bering Sea and Gulf of Alaska and is a very fertile, fast-growing species. Pollock can be caught fresh for most months of the year and frozen immediately for distribution outside of the catching seasons. Plus, sustainable measures are in place to maintain the population so that it's not overfished and to prevent commercial impact on the habitat.

Although the crispy fish sandwiches are only available for a limited time, Arby's offers them three ways. Arby's fans can choose from a classic-style crispy fish sandwich that comes with shredded Iceberg lettuce and tartar sauce on a sesame bun; a fish 'n cheddar sandwich; or the King's Hawaiian fish deluxe sandwich. The last one is served on a King's Hawaiian roll, a brand that ranked high among the store-bought dinner rolls we tasted, gives the sandwich a hint of sweetness to balance the other savory flavors.

Arby's fans get excited when the fish sandwiches return to the restaurant's menu. In one Reddit thread, commenters noted how much they love these sandwiches and prefer them over other fast food chains. A TikTok reviewer was surprised that the fish was really good, the breading was crispy, and the tartar sauce wasn't overpowering.