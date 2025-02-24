What Type Of Fish Is Used In Arby's Crispy Fish Fillet?
When you want a fish sandwich from a fast food restaurant, some places that probably come to mind first are Captain D's and Long John Silver's, or even McDonald's and Burger King. Arby's might be the farthest from your mind because it's more renowned for its roast beef. However, the restaurant's crispy fish sandwich earned a decent spot in Daily Meal's ranking of the best fast food fish sandwiches, and according to the website, Arby's uses pollock for the crispy fillet.
While Arby's lists pollock as the first ingredient in its crispy fish fillet, it doesn't specify which species it uses. However, the restaurant has posted on Facebook that its fish sandwiches feature wild-caught Alaskan pollock, which also goes by the names Pacific pollock and walleye pollock. Many fast food chains use Alaskan pollock for their fish sandwiches, including McDonald's and Wendy's.
What is pollock?
Pollock is a flaky white fish is a member of the cod family with a mild flavor and fine texture that pairs well with a variety of sauces, seasonings, and toppings. Alaskan pollock is a popular choice because it's plentiful in the eastern Bering Sea and Gulf of Alaska and is a very fertile, fast-growing species. Pollock can be caught fresh for most months of the year and frozen immediately for distribution outside of the catching seasons. Plus, sustainable measures are in place to maintain the population so that it's not overfished and to prevent commercial impact on the habitat.
Although the crispy fish sandwiches are only available for a limited time, Arby's offers them three ways. Arby's fans can choose from a classic-style crispy fish sandwich that comes with shredded Iceberg lettuce and tartar sauce on a sesame bun; a fish 'n cheddar sandwich; or the King's Hawaiian fish deluxe sandwich. The last one is served on a King's Hawaiian roll, a brand that ranked high among the store-bought dinner rolls we tasted, gives the sandwich a hint of sweetness to balance the other savory flavors.
Arby's fans get excited when the fish sandwiches return to the restaurant's menu. In one Reddit thread, commenters noted how much they love these sandwiches and prefer them over other fast food chains. A TikTok reviewer was surprised that the fish was really good, the breading was crispy, and the tartar sauce wasn't overpowering.