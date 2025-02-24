Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Cocktail Only Needs 2 Ingredients

There has always been a fascination with what the royals eat and drink, from the easy cheesy pasta Princess Charlotte favors to the humble beans on toast Queen Camilla loves. It's known that Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed a regular tipple; the late monarch was reported to quaff four cocktails a day, and one in particular was her favorite. This cocktail contains only two ingredients.

Her Majesty's signature drink is the Dubonnet and gin cocktail, made with, you guessed it, Dubonnet and gin. Her cocktail consists of two parts Dubonnet (a fortified wine-based aperitif) and one part gin, a mixture shaken with lots of ice, strained, and poured over a slice of lemon. According to former royal chef Darrin McGrady, this was her first cocktail of the day and served before lunch.

It may sound shocking that the Queen of England was drinking before lunch. However, Dubonnet is an aperitif, a liqueur meant to stimulate the appetite. While it's perfectly acceptable to enjoy aperitifs like Anthony Bourdain's favorite negronis before lunch, in the late Queen's case, it was essential.