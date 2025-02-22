What Is A Schooner Of Beer (And How Much Liquid Does It Hold)?

Much like the wide mouth of a red wine glass allows its big, bold flavors to develop after pouring, beer enthusiasts know that you shouldn't just dump any and every brew into a pint glass. Matching beer types to their correct glasses is an essential skill to get the most out of carefully-crafted brews, and one in particular was designed with wheat beers in mind.

Not to be confused with the sailing vessel of the same name, a schooner is a short, goblet-like glass originally intended to serve German weissbier, but is now commonly used for other wheat beers as well. In the United States, "schooner" usually refers to the shape of the glass and not the capacity, which can vary greatly. In this instance, a schooner glass is typically between 18 and 20 ounces. (It should be noted that in Australia a "schooner" refers to the capacity and not shape — between a 10 and 15-ounce glass, depending on the region you're in.)

The exact origins of the schooner glass are unclear, as is its name, though the word was used to refer to a tall drinking glass as early as 1879. A schooner is sometimes also referred to as a "weiss goblet" glass.