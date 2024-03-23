There's A Reason Beer Mugs Are So Thick And Heavy

There's something satisfying about the way a heavy beer glass sounds when it clinks against another and then thuds back down on a bar counter or table. That's not the reason why beer mugs and certain kinds of beer glasses are so thick, but it is a wonderful bonus. No, the real reason for your sturdy beer glass is that glass thickness directly influences the temperature of your beer as you drink it.

Glass is a pretty good insulator, certainly more so than metal, but heat can still pass through glass. As you hold and drink a beer, the ambient air and your hand both warm the beverage inside the glass. The thicker the glass, the less thermal transfer there is and the longer your beer stays at the proper temperature. Larger pours of beer, like a pint, half-liter, or liter, are typically going to take longer to drink. In that timeframe, every time you pick up the glass to take a sip, the beer is at risk of warming up to the point that it is not quite as enjoyable to drink.

Thick, dimpled mugs and thick shaker pint glasses are going to provide more thermal protection against warming than thin-walled glass. That's why, generally speaking, larger glasses are thicker, and smaller glasses like tulips are thinner. It accounts for the temperature change your beer should face as you drink it.