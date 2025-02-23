The Beginner Meat Smoking Advice You Simply Can't Ignore

Smoking meat unlocks so much of its flavor potential, but the lengthy process can seem intimidating to newcomers. However, according to Brazilian grill master and personal chef Silvio Correa, founder of Silvio's BBQ, the basics are easy enough for any beginner to grasp. In an interview with Daily Meal, Correa outlined the fundamentals of avoiding many common mistakes when smoking meat.

"Low and slow is the name of the game," Correa says. "The biggest mistake beginners make is rushing the process." A smoker takes time to infuse meats with that signature flavor; anything less will be a bland cook.

Another one of Correa's tips for your first smoking session is to use forgiving meats. "Beef ribs, pork shoulder, and chicken thighs are great choices for beginners," he says. Their high fat content acts as a safeguard against dry meat, giving you a greater margin of error. Conversely, Correa says, "brisket and lean meats can be challenging because they require precise temperature control."