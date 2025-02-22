Does Deli Meat Actually Pose Any Threat To Pregnant People?

Pregnancy means a lot of things, and one of those is a restricted diet. There are many foods that pregnant people should avoid eating due to the risks posed to both their weakened immune system and the fetus. However, you may not be aware of one common food item that can be high-risk for pregnant people: deli meats. This is not one of those pregnancy food myths — because of the way deli meat is prepared, it carries an inherent risk of listeria contamination.

Listeria is a foodborne bacterial infection that causes the disease listeriosis, which poses severe risks to those with compromised immune systems as well as pregnant people. Listeriosis is not a common infection in the United States; most adults don't have to worry about severe illness from it, and most deli meats use additives to control the contamination risk. However, despite all of this, the risk posed to pregnant people and their fetuses is high enough that deli meats should be avoided while pregnant.