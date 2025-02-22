The Store-Bought Secret To These Delicious 4-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

Peanut butter cookies don't need a mile-long ingredient list to be good. Some of the best versions keep things incredibly simple — just peanut butter, a little binder, and something to give them structure. That's where cake mix comes in. Out of all the boxed cake mix recipes floating around, this one might be the easiest.

Plenty of peanut butter cookie recipes stick to four ingredients, but cake mix takes the shortcut a step further. A pre-measured blend of flour, sugar, and leavening agents streamlines the entire baking process. No need to fuss over measuring dry ingredients — just mix one box of yellow cake mix, 1 cup of peanut butter, two eggs, and ½ cup of oil into a thick dough, and you're ready to bake. The result will be tender cookies with just the right amount of sweetness and a texture that leans slightly toward the cakier side.

Since this recipe keeps things simple, there's no extra prep work. Just scoop, press, and bake — no waiting around or unnecessary steps. It's a perfect recipe for those moments when a homemade treat sounds great but patience for precise measurements is running low.