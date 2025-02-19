Are Eggs Or Oatmeal The More Nutritious Breakfast?

Eating healthy means starting your day right with a nutritious breakfast. Oatmeal and eggs are two of the most common breakfast foods and are touted for their health benefits. But which is better for you? We turned to Angel Luk, a Registered Dietitian, to uncover the answer.

Choosing between the two was tough, but ultimately, she went with oatmeal. "My bias comes from counseling countless people who are not eating adequate amounts of fiber, and as a result, suffer from poorly managed blood sugar, blood cholesterol, and digestive health."

Fiber doesn't spike blood sugar and can lower cholesterol levels. It also helps regulate digestion and eliminate waste. All these benefits can help you thrive. And in the fiber department, oatmeal is the obvious winner. As Luk points out, "Eggs contain zero grams of fiber while about half a cup of uncooked whole grain rolled oats offers 10 grams of fiber."

She explains that most Canadians and Americans aren't getting the fiber they need and could benefit from increased intake, which can be done by adding nutritious lentils to salad, sprinkling flaxseed on your meals, and eating oatmeal!

It's important to note that there's no one-size-fits-all diet. Everyone is bio-individual, meaning they have unique dietary needs. Luk explains that some people may have a reason for following a low-fiber diet, so this advice wouldn't necessarily apply. But generally speaking, fiber is crucial to overall health. However, it's not the only variable to consider when deciding whether eggs or oatmeal is more nutritious.