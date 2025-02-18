The Underwhelming Trader Joe's Frozen Pizza That Isn't Worth Your Money
Trader Joe's freezer aisle has plenty of fan favorites, but not everything earns a spot in the cart. Among the varied selection of frozen pizzas, the "Trader Giotto's" organic three cheese pizza stands out — and unfortunately, not in a good way. Daily Meal tested 12 of Trader Joe's frozen pizzas, ranking them based on key factors like crust texture, sauce-to-cheese ratio, and overall flavor balance. The ultimate test? Whether or not it left us craving another slice. This particular pie didn't pass.
Daily Meal's ranking placed this pizza dead last, making it one of the least impressive frozen options at Trader Joe's. Why? The crust, while boasting an appealing crispy-chewy texture, overshadowed the thin layers of sauce and cheese. Each bite leaned too heavily on the bread, leaving the other elements underwhelming in both flavor and impact.
Though visually promising when pulled from the oven, the pizza's lackluster flavors couldn't match its appetizing appearance. Instead, it left us craving more depth — both in its sauce and its bland cheese blend. For $4.99 (at most locations), the price tag may be budget-friendly, but the experience feels anything but satisfying.
This three cheese pizza is a recipe for disappointment
Trader Joe's organic three cheese pizza isn't just a letdown according to Daily Meal — other reviewers weren't impressed either. A review on Freezer Meal Frenzy pointed out one of the pizza's biggest quirks: It comes pre-cooked, which messes with the texture. Instead of a fresh, gooey cheese pull, you get a mushy, reheated topping that just doesn't hit right. The reviewer also found the sauce overly acidic, making for a sharp, unbalanced bite instead of a well-rounded flavor. That's disappointing, especially when other Trader Joe's frozen pizzas have nailed the balance of crust, sauce, and cheese.
Over at Business Insider, the verdict wasn't much better. The reviewer said the pizza didn't exactly wow them but could work as a base for extra toppings. That said, even they admitted they wouldn't buy it again, which says a lot. Between its forgettable flavor and odd texture, it's certainly not going on a list of 11 best frozen pizzas any time soon. Trader Joe's frozen foods usually have a strong reputation, but the pizza selection can be hit or miss — and this pizza is definitely a miss.
Funny enough, a meatless cheeseburger pizza came in last when we ranked a range of Trader Joe's frozen dinners. So make that two of TJ's frozen pizzas you might want to avoid.