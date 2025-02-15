The Main Type Of Cheese To Avoid In Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Broccoli cheddar soup is a rich and delicious comfort food that warms the stomach as much as the soul. Whether you enjoy a cup with half a sandwich or go for a big bowl with a crusty baguette for dipping, broccoli cheddar is a soup lover's favorite, especially on a cold winter day. (Bonus: You can use this time-saving hack to cook your broccoli for a homemade version.) Jill Silverman Hough, recipe developer, cookbook author, and culinary expert for Real California Milk, shared her thoughts with Daily Meal regarding the best and not-so-best cheeses to use in a broccoli cheddar soup recipe, and other tips to make your soup top-notch.

Naturally, cheddar is the go-to for broccoli cheddar soup. Silverman Hough recommends avoiding aged cheddars, however, as they don't have the same meltability. But you can combine cheddar with other high-moisture, low-melting point cheeses for a twist on your soup. She said, "Good old American cheese, for example, can be a nice addition for its creaminess, and Monterey Jack can be nice for its tang." And don't be concerned if your cheddar cheese has some white stuff on it. It isn't mold and is safe to use in your soup.