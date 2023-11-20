Start Burning Your Broccoli And Thank Us Later

Green Giant conducted a "Favorite Veggie" survey of 5,321 Americans and guess what? Broccoli emerged as the most preferred of all the greens in 29 U.S. states. If you aren't already aboard the broccoli train, then you should hop on because there are many ways to cook this fan favorite, from roasting and blanching to steaming and boiling — or even just eating broccoli plain raw. No matter which cooking method you prefer, consider cooking that broccoli until it's pretty burnt. No joking! Slightly burning those greens gives you flavorful charred florets.

Why does broccoli taste so good when it's burnt? Well, its flavors are actually perfectly suited to a little browning. In fact, according to Epicurious, "Its sweet vegetal freshness holds up against the pleasant bitterness that develops when you char its exterior. The ultra-savory char, in fact, balances its aggressively green flavor." So for those who aren't particularly thrilled to get in their daily greens, this method just might convert you into a greens lover. But if you're unconvinced and still need more proof that burning your broccoli is the way to go, just look at what the majority of social media users have to say about letting your broccoli get a little scorched — it will pleasantly surprise you.