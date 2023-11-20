Start Burning Your Broccoli And Thank Us Later
Green Giant conducted a "Favorite Veggie" survey of 5,321 Americans and guess what? Broccoli emerged as the most preferred of all the greens in 29 U.S. states. If you aren't already aboard the broccoli train, then you should hop on because there are many ways to cook this fan favorite, from roasting and blanching to steaming and boiling — or even just eating broccoli plain raw. No matter which cooking method you prefer, consider cooking that broccoli until it's pretty burnt. No joking! Slightly burning those greens gives you flavorful charred florets.
Why does broccoli taste so good when it's burnt? Well, its flavors are actually perfectly suited to a little browning. In fact, according to Epicurious, "Its sweet vegetal freshness holds up against the pleasant bitterness that develops when you char its exterior. The ultra-savory char, in fact, balances its aggressively green flavor." So for those who aren't particularly thrilled to get in their daily greens, this method just might convert you into a greens lover. But if you're unconvinced and still need more proof that burning your broccoli is the way to go, just look at what the majority of social media users have to say about letting your broccoli get a little scorched — it will pleasantly surprise you.
Burnt broccoli has lots of fans
In a Reddit thread, people recounted their experiences with burnt broccoli and shared just how good it is. One user shared, "It's my favorite way to eat broccoli. Can, and have, eaten it until I stink." The rough texture and smoky flavor also seemed to be a hit, as another commenter said, "Definitely team charred here...Love the crunchy bits and the blackened flavor." Remember all of those cooking methods that you can use to make broccoli? Well, some even think that no matter which one you use, ending up with burnt broccoli will make your time cooking it the most satisfying. As one user declared, "Char on broccoli is amazing and is definitely the best preparation! Roasted, grilled, Wok'd – all can add that delicious, delicious char!"
The recommendations on the Reddit thread for charred broccoli were so effusive that some folks decided that making these blistered greens is worth a shot. One commenter shared, "Haven't ever charred it but I'm gonna try it now." If you count yourself as among the converted to try this surprising dish and you're wondering how you can achieve the best burnt broccoli, then try a char roasted broccoli recipe. Cook up those crispy veggies and then add a flavorful kick to your crunchy greens with some great sauce, and select a nice drink to sip that pairs well with broccoli.
How to pair your broccoli
Since your burnt broccoli will deliver a strong, crunchy taste, add a lighter layer of flavor with a smooth sauce or dressing. Once you've got your burnt broccoli hot and ready, add some layers to its flavor by sprinkling it with some seasoning. Dust the charred broccoli with some red pepper flakes to add a fiery kick, or baked bread crumbs for additional crispiness. You can also try your broccoli with smoky romesco sauce since the thickness and strong sour flavor of the sauce contrast well with the charred broccoli flavor. Green goddess dressing is another option, and it offers an herb-forward flavor that will create a harmonious combination with charred flavors. Yogurt sauce also has a smooth texture and a zesty taste that can chill your tongue after enough bites of that hot burnt broccoli.
Additionally, broccoli becomes a better pairing with wine when it's accompanied by other flavors. If you like your broccoli with a squeeze of lemon on top, for example, try washing it down with a heavy, flavorful chardonnay that will allow the flavors of your charred veggies to thrive. If you're getting those greens in by way of a more savory beef and broccoli dish, a dry bold red wine would be best since it won't overwhelm the flavors of your meat and burnt veggies. After you've had your burnt broccoli, don't forget to testify and spread the word.