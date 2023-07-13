The Time-Saving Hack That'll Change How You Cook Broccoli Forever

Whether you're planning to eat your next bowl of cooked broccoli alongside an oven-baked chicken breast or sprinkled into an impossibly easy quiche, if you plan to eat more than just the topmost florets, there might be differences in cook time for various parts of the broccoli plant. Broccoli stalks have a somewhat similar nutritional profile to florets, so eating the stems proves to be just as beneficial. When boiling broccoli the standard pre-cut way, most suggested recipes recommend cutting florets into evenly sized pieces so all your broccoli is cooked to the same tenderness. Broccoli stems tend to be more fibrous than their floret counterparts, so they may need to cook a bit longer.

With the reversed method, you're supposed to submerge your broccoli in boiling water and remove the entire head after 10 minutes. But the stem or the innermost florets may need additional cook time. Additionally, based on findings from one 2018 study, chopping broccoli into small pieces and letting them sit for up to 30 minutes before cooking can increase the concentration of sulforaphane, a chemical compound that can protect the body against cancer-causing agents. There may be more benefits to chopping broccoli before cooking than we realize.

However, if broccoli stalks are usually reserved for your compost and you need a fast, efficient method for getting veggies to the table, try cooking broccoli before chopping and decide which method works better for you.