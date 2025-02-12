Yelp's Top Restaurant Of 2025 Discusses The Key To Its Success – Exclusive

Every year, Yelp publishes a list of the Top 100 Places to Eat to showcase some of the most buzzworthy restaurants nationwide that Yelp reviewers love. This year, the top spot was given to Holbox, a Mexican marisquería (seafood restaurant) in Los Angeles, which is owned by Mexican-born chef Gilberto Cetina and opened in 2017. Holbox — pronounced "hole-bosh" and named after an island of Mexico's northern Yucatán Peninsula — merges casual with fine dining. Located in a food hall with a walk-up ordering system, this restaurant showcases high-quality ingredients that are both fresh and local. There's an extensive menu for diners to choose from — featuring the likes of ceviches, tacos, and other entrees. The restaurant also offers weekly eight-course tasting menu dinners on Thursdays and Fridays.

In 2024, Holbox earned a Michelin star, becoming the first Mexican marisquería in the U.S. to do so. In addition to achieving arguably the highest achievement in the restaurant industry, Holbox is extremely popular with diners. Based on thousands of reviews, it has nearly a perfect score on Yelp—4.8 out of 5.

In an interview with Daily Meal, Cetina, a James Beard Award finalist, discussed the restaurant's success and credited his "incredible team," including not only the chefs at Holbox but also the fishermen and sellers who provide the fresh ingredients. Working together, Cetina and his team can enact the restaurant's mission: "To blend the rich culinary traditions of Mexico with the vibrant ingredients of Southern California, creating a harmonious combination of flavors that celebrates both worlds."