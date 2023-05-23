José Andrés' New Research Center Is Dedicated To Food And Climate Change

José Andrés has made a name for himself as a talented chef and as a leader in disaster relief with his World Central Kitchen. Now, the chef is using his passion for solving problems to tackle another crisis: looming climate change and its potential impact on the world's food supply.

Partnering with George Washington University, Andrés intends to open an institute to study the future of global food production and the role of climate change on supply chains. In a written statement provided to Axios, Andrés explained his reasoning for the project, saying, "The world we live in today is confronted by a wide range of complex crises, and the global food system sits at the heart of each of them."

The newly formed Global Food Institute will look at health, food insecurity, and climate, all while developing tools to fight potential disruptions to the food system.