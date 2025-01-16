LA's Pizza Shops Just Came Together Under One Roof To Feed First Responders
With the multiple fires burning in Los Angeles that began on January 7, the Los Angeleans who have not been directly affected have been busy volunteering. Many volunteer sites are full, leading people to find their own ways to help their neighbors. LA is currently full of firefighters from all over the world and the U.S., and they need to eat. So, on January 15, the newly formed LA Pizza Alliance, consisting of pizzaiolos across the city, came together under the roof of LaSorted's new Chinatown location to make pizzas for first responders helping fight LA's wildfires.
The pizzerias came from all over LA's burgeoning pizza scene. Videos on Instagram of pizzaiollos from LaSorted's, Apollonia's, Hot Tongue, Triple Beam, Little Dynamite, and more showed a scene of camaraderie and joy as the chefs cooked to say thank you to those on the frontlines.
LaSorted's is currently figuring out what's next for the Pizza Alliance. In the meantime, you can help by buying and donating First Responder Pies on its website.
Other restaurants helping out
The LA Pizza Alliance is one example of how much community members are committed to helping first responders and evacuees across the city. Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen has set up shop in areas affected, and NBC News reported, "Some have organized food drives to deliver fresh meals and snacks to first responders and evacuees."
Close to 100 restaurants have offered free meals to those affected by the fires, and food trucks are popping up where they're needed. This comes at a tough time in LA's dining scene as closures increased in 2024. Restaurants still are doing their part, though, even if all they can provide is a safe space and free meals for their employees while closed or providing a place to set up donation drives like at LA Cha Cha Cha.