LA's Pizza Shops Just Came Together Under One Roof To Feed First Responders

With the multiple fires burning in Los Angeles that began on January 7, the Los Angeleans who have not been directly affected have been busy volunteering. Many volunteer sites are full, leading people to find their own ways to help their neighbors. LA is currently full of firefighters from all over the world and the U.S., and they need to eat. So, on January 15, the newly formed LA Pizza Alliance, consisting of pizzaiolos across the city, came together under the roof of LaSorted's new Chinatown location to make pizzas for first responders helping fight LA's wildfires.

The pizzerias came from all over LA's burgeoning pizza scene. Videos on Instagram of pizzaiollos from LaSorted's, Apollonia's, Hot Tongue, Triple Beam, Little Dynamite, and more showed a scene of camaraderie and joy as the chefs cooked to say thank you to those on the frontlines.

LaSorted's is currently figuring out what's next for the Pizza Alliance. In the meantime, you can help by buying and donating First Responder Pies on its website.