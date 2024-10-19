The Rich Ingredient You Can't Skip For Chocolate Covered Strawberries

If you're whipping up your favorite chocolate-covered strawberries recipe and don't have shortening in the pantry, don't panic. There are a few substitutes you can use to get the same effect. Not only is coconut oil the secret to the best banana bread, but it also works as a replacement for shortening. Since coconut oil is solid at room temperature, it can help the chocolate remain firm once it's cooled on the exterior of your chocolate-covered strawberries.

Another option is to go with butter. Much like the other fats, it can help smooth out the chocolate and aid in hardening. Plus, it introduces additional rich flavor into your sweet that you won't get from the more neutral taste of shortening. And it gives that glossy exterior to your treat that makes them look more appetizing.

Finally, you can also go with plain oil as a swap. Just note that since this ingredient is liquid at room temperature, it may not help your sweet firm up the same way. Plus, it doesn't do much in terms of flavor for your fruit. Whether it's coconut oil, shortening, or butter you use, the next time you make chocolate-covered strawberries, don't forget this quick tip for an instant upgrade to your dessert.