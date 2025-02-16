What Type Of Fish Is In Bouillabaisse? The Answer Is A Bit Complicated

If you're in Marseille, the birthplace of bouillabaisse, you'll find no shortage of opinions on what makes the dish authentic. Locals will tell you that a true bouillabaisse requires a mix of at least seven types of fish, blending smaller rockfish for a flavorful broth with larger, meatier options like monkfish, scorpion fish, and red mullet. While shellfish like crabs or mussels are optional, they're often included to add a little something extra without overshadowing the fish.

Outside of Marseille, the lineup tends to shift. In New York City, red snapper and Dover sole stand in for Mediterranean staples, while Alaskan chefs turn to halibut, Pacific cod, and rockfish to get the job done. Chefs worldwide have also come up with more creative takes, such as autumn bouillabaisse, incorporating seasonal ingredients that show the adaptability of the dish.

This harmony of tradition and flexibility has helped bouillabaisse earn its reputation as one of the world's best fish stews. Whether it's served with its signature Mediterranean staples or reimagined with local flavors, it remains an easy classic French recipe to impress and a dish that celebrates the essence of its surroundings.