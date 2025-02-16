What Type Of Fish Is In Bouillabaisse? The Answer Is A Bit Complicated
If you're in Marseille, the birthplace of bouillabaisse, you'll find no shortage of opinions on what makes the dish authentic. Locals will tell you that a true bouillabaisse requires a mix of at least seven types of fish, blending smaller rockfish for a flavorful broth with larger, meatier options like monkfish, scorpion fish, and red mullet. While shellfish like crabs or mussels are optional, they're often included to add a little something extra without overshadowing the fish.
Outside of Marseille, the lineup tends to shift. In New York City, red snapper and Dover sole stand in for Mediterranean staples, while Alaskan chefs turn to halibut, Pacific cod, and rockfish to get the job done. Chefs worldwide have also come up with more creative takes, such as autumn bouillabaisse, incorporating seasonal ingredients that show the adaptability of the dish.
This harmony of tradition and flexibility has helped bouillabaisse earn its reputation as one of the world's best fish stews. Whether it's served with its signature Mediterranean staples or reimagined with local flavors, it remains an easy classic French recipe to impress and a dish that celebrates the essence of its surroundings.
Bouillabaisse: tradition anchored in the sea
Bouillabaisse began as a fisherman's stew, born from necessity in the fishing communities of Marseille. Fishermen made use of their scraps — bony, unsellable fish that were boiled with seawater and herbs to create a hearty, no-waste meal. This practice, which dates back to the Greeks in the 7th century BC, wasn't about extravagance. It was practical, flavorful, and entirely tied to the sea.
By the 18th century, bouillabaisse had gone from a fisherman's pot to the tables of Parisian restaurants, later earning mention in Alexandre Dumas' "Le Grand Dictionnaire de la Cuisine" in 1873. But as its popularity grew, so did the push to protect its roots. In 1980, restaurateurs in Marseille created a charter to define "true" bouillabaisse, requiring at least four specific types of fish, like John Dory and skate, along with essential ingredients like saffron and the spicy rouille sauce.
Still, the dish isn't frozen in time. Modern takes, like shrimp bouillabaisse, show how chefs continue to honor its spirit while adapting to new ideas and tastes. From its rumored mythological ties to Venus and Vulcan to its journey from seaside villages to global acclaim, bouillabaisse is a dish that carries history in every bite. It's proof that even the simplest beginnings can evolve into something extraordinary.