The Best Type Of Chocolate For Dipping Strawberries

Popular as a Valentine's Day treat to share with loved ones (or to celebrate self-love), chocolate-covered strawberries are a delectable dessert enjoyed any time of year — including amidst the summer heat, when the fruit is seasonal and fresh. To make them, ripe strawberries are dipped in melted chocolate, which is allowed to cool and harden, forming a crisp outer shell that melts in your mouth with each bite of juicy fruit.

Due to this simple, yet satisfyingly refreshing recipe, when making handmade chocolate-covered strawberries, it's key to choose a dipping chocolate that's not overly sweet. Specifically, a semi-sweet or bittersweet baking chocolate is best for the task. Since baking chocolates are intended to be used in culinary methods where the baker will customize and add their own sweeteners and flavors to the mix, they typically contain higher levels of cacao — and less sugar, other emulsifiers, and flavorings — compared to your standard bag of Nestlé chocolate chips.

The higher cacao content of baking chocolates is perfect for letting the rich flavors of chocolate shine to balance the floral sweetness of the strawberries. Depending on the baking bar (and the origin of the cacao beans), this means its subtle flavor notes — including roasted cherry and even hints of woodsy bark — are more accentuated, to complement the fruit and truly elevate the dipped treat.