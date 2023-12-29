The Store-Bought Shortcut That Will Easily Boost Your Guacamole

The key to any well-flavored guacamole is the perfect balance of flavors. From fragrant chopped onions and garlic to zesty lime juice and jalapeno to the chopped cilantro for a burst of freshness; each piece of the guacamole puzzle is essential. So what do you do when you have that bag of ripe avocados and need those other ingredients in a pinch?

Look no further than the quintessential Mexican salsa: Pico de Gallo. Not only will a container of this save you time and effort, but it boasts all the flavors you need to level up your guacamole. You can easily pick up some ready-made pico de gallo from your local grocery store or supermarket. But this doesn't mean you can only turn to the salsas in the canned section of the grocery store. Many stores also offer freshly made pico de gallo in the produce section next to the other fresh-cut fruit or veggies. Grab a container and you have the perfect shortcut to the necessary guac ingredients on hand. No chopping, slicing, or dicing is required!