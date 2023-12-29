The Store-Bought Shortcut That Will Easily Boost Your Guacamole
The key to any well-flavored guacamole is the perfect balance of flavors. From fragrant chopped onions and garlic to zesty lime juice and jalapeno to the chopped cilantro for a burst of freshness; each piece of the guacamole puzzle is essential. So what do you do when you have that bag of ripe avocados and need those other ingredients in a pinch?
Look no further than the quintessential Mexican salsa: Pico de Gallo. Not only will a container of this save you time and effort, but it boasts all the flavors you need to level up your guacamole. You can easily pick up some ready-made pico de gallo from your local grocery store or supermarket. But this doesn't mean you can only turn to the salsas in the canned section of the grocery store. Many stores also offer freshly made pico de gallo in the produce section next to the other fresh-cut fruit or veggies. Grab a container and you have the perfect shortcut to the necessary guac ingredients on hand. No chopping, slicing, or dicing is required!
Perks of pico de gallo in your guacamole
Store-bought pico de gallo offers a concentrated set of flavors ripe and ready for your guacamole. Pico de gallo is traditionally made of tomatoes, onions, serrano or jalapeno peppers, lime juice, and cilantro. Many salsas are made with these standard ingredients, but what sets pico apart is its solid, not liquid, texture. The ingredients are simply chopped and mixed together, not blended like other salsas. So adding it to your guacamole will bring all the flavor without compromising the texture, whether you like your guacamole chunky or smooth. Plus, these ingredients are all key components of guacamole, as well.
Not only does your pico de gallo deliver flavor and texture, but it can act as an excellent preservative as well. The lime juice in any pico de gallo is an excellent way to keep your guacamole green, especially if you're not ready to serve it right away. Scoop a little extra pico on top of the guac and you're ready to store it in the fridge.
Other guacamole boosters
Usually, texture is brought into the guacamole experience when dipping a tortilla chip. But the following options are perfect if you plan to use your guacamole as a spread instead of as a dip. Give your guac a little crunch with toasted pumpkin seeds, known in Mexican cuisine as pepitas. Or, for a meat-lover-friendly way to add crunch, opt for crispy chopped bacon bits.
If you're looking for a little more sweetness to balance the tangy acidity of the lime juice in your pico de gallo guac, try adding some fruit. Chopped mangos are a perfect choice to keep things tropical, making your guac a great topping for fish tacos. Pomegranate seeds deliver on sweetness and crunch as a perfect holiday twist. Or shake things up completely and get a little funky by adding bleu cheese to your batch of guacamole. Once you have your trusty base of ripe avocados and store-bought pico de gallo, you're ready to take your guacamole to new delicious heights.