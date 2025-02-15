The Color Of Your Salmon May Not Be Completely Natural

Salmon is easy to recognize when you go to the fish counter at the grocery store. It's difficult to miss that bright, pinkish-orange color flesh flanked by all those white-fleshed fish options. You might even think the color of the salmon helps you determine if it is a good piece of fish, but you shouldn't rely on color when shopping for salmon. Why? Spoiler: The color of some salmon may not be completely natural — it depends largely on whether it's wild or farmed. This is why understanding the key difference between Pacific and Atlantic salmon is helpful.

Pacific salmon is generally a deep pinkish-red color and is found in the wild. U.S. Atlantic salmon is always farm-raised. Salmon gets its pink color from a pigment called astaxanthin. For wild salmon, it's found in the krill, algae, and other small fish it feeds upon out in the wild. However, for farmed salmon, where the habitat doesn't give them access to krill, this pigment is added to its diet to give its flesh that rosy blush. Without the addition of astaxanthin, farmed salmon are naturally gray or even white. This might have you wondering if there are any negative side effects from eating farmed salmon that have consumed this additive.