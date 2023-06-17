Pacific And Atlantic Salmon Have Some Key Differences You Should Know

Where your salmon comes from can play an important role in your enjoyment of the meal. Different types of salmon can have different tastes and textures, so it's important to pay attention to what kind of fish you're buying.

The biggest difference between Atlantic and Pacific salmon is not actually where it comes from. Rather, the terms refer to the species of fish. Atlantic salmon is a species that is pretty commonly found for sale, mainly because it is farmed all over the world. It is light pink in color thanks to its fat content, and it's soft when bitten into.

Pacific salmon, on the other hand, refers to a family of fish that encompasses the chinook, sockeye, coho, pink, and chum salmon species that are all found in the Pacific Ocean. These fish are usually darker red in color, leaner in fat, and have a firmer feel. Pacific salmon are usually not raised in farms but are instead caught in the wild.