How Long To Bake Brie For The Perfect Melty Texture

What's there not to love about a whole wheel of brie that's been baked until the center is beautifully melty and gooey? Baked brie is often served with toppings like fig jam, honey, fresh herbs, or nuts, and is perfect to scoop onto a crusty baguette. It's a simple recipe, but for the best baked brie, it's important to avoid cooking it for too long to ensure the perfect degree of gooeyness.

Baked brie is all about getting the timing just right. If you underbake it, the cheese will be cold and more solid in the center and you'll miss out on that wonderfully creamy texture. On the flip side, overbaking can have the opposite effect — it can cause the cheese to re-solidify, which is particularly true if you haven't scored the rind.

There are a few variables to keep in mind when calculating the timing of your baked brie. Baking times will vary depending on the size of your wheel and also on just how melted you want your cheese. For many, the ideal texture is when the cheese is nearly liquid in the center but is a little firmer just below the rind. If you're baking an eight-ounce brie without a puff pastry crust, to achieve this ideal state of meltedness, aim for 20 to 25 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.